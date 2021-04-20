STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As India crosses 2-million active Covid cases, further concerns and questions

India now has 2,031,977 active cases while the country has 15.3 million confirmed cases -- the second-highest after the United States. 

Published: 20th April 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Family members mourn the death of a Covid victim

Family members mourn the death of a Covid victim outside a mortuary. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As active Covid-19 cases in the country crossed the 2-million mark on Tuesday morning pushing the healthcare infrastructure across India to its limits, the Centre asked states to augment hospital infrastructure in advance for the next three weeks. 

The number of deaths in the country too reached 1761 in the 24-hour period, the highest on any day in the pandemic so far. A total of 180350 people have succumbed to the contagious disease till date.

India now has 2,031,977 active cases while the country has 15.3 million confirmed cases -- the second-highest after the United States. 

Union home and health secretaries Ajay Bhalla and Rajesh Bhushan meanwhile reviewed the pandemic status in the Union Territories on Tuesday while noting that from 20,000 cases reported on January 1, India has been registering almost 10 times more cases daily since April 1. 

Over the last 11 days, new cases have almost doubled from 1.31 lakh reported on April 11 to 2.73 lakh reported on April 11. 

The Centre stressed upon strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings and regulated timings for markets etc. 

Bhalla also advised the UTs to increase RT-PCR testing along with the use of rapid antigen testing for screening in clusters. Urgent review of clinical management was strongly recommended along with ramping up testing and hospital infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Expressing concern over the worrying scenario, VK Paul, member, Niti Aayog and head of the national Covid-19 task force, pointed out the criticality of the next three weeks for Covid response measures and suggested a survey to promptly identify Covid positive people.

Some experts meanwhile pointed out that many of the large number of deaths being reported every day could be averted if there are mechanisms of efficient triage and early recognition of those at highest risk of eventualities. 

"A large number of hospital beds are occupied by people who are in hospital as a precautionary measure which also translates into those with severe hypoxia going hospital to hospital in search of beds," said public health researcher Oommen John. 

These prolonged delays accelerate the cytokine storm and even when they get a bed it is too late to affect any meaningful Interventions, he pointed out.

John also said that in the absence of any coordinated mechanisms to ensure that those critical and in respiratory distress are responded to in a timely manner, the citizens are running from pillar to post in search of care.

"This is completely avoidable if only a central response system is institutionalised. All RT-PCR tests and vaccination for Covid 19 are centrally monitored, why not for care delivery and efficient bed allocation at a district level?" he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 coronavirus india covid cases india coronavirus cases
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp