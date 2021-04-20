STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP seeks action against Mamata for statement 'amounting to incite mutiny in CAPF'

The BJP claimed that at a public meeting in Nadia district, the chief minister appealed to the CAPF personnel 'not to shoot on the orders of the BJP. They are today but will not remain tomorrow.'

Published: 20th April 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Monday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer accusing Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee of making a statement that amounts to incite "mutiny" in the central armed police force (CAPF) deployed in West Bengal for the assembly elections.

Alleging that Banerjee, through her comment as published in a vernacular daily on Monday, has also violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the BJP called for action to be taken against her by the Election Commission.

The BJP claimed that at a public meeting in Nadia district, the chief minister appealed to the CAPF personnel "not to shoot on the orders of the BJP. They are today but will not remain tomorrow."

In its complaint to the CEO, the saffron party alleged that the statement casts aspersions on the authority of the Election Commission.

"The CAPF personnel during the election duty remain under the overall supervision of Commission and their superior officials deployed on ground," the BJP said, adding that political parties who are stakeholders in the elections have no command over the forces deployed.

"This amounts to incitement to mutiny in barely concealed language," the complaint by the BJP over Banerjee's alleged statement said.

The BJP claimed that Banerjee made the statement on Sunday in reference to the firing by CAPF in Cooch Behar district on April 10 during polling, "violating provisions of Model Code of Conduct and provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951."

Four persons were killed in the firing which took place during the fourth phase of polling.

"The statement deserves to be condemned and much stricter action is to be taken against her," the BJP demanded in the complaint.

The Election Commission had banned Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours last week over her remarks against central forces and a statement that had "religious overtones".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp