Central forces on Bengal poll duty should undergo COVID-19 test, demands Didi

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Her first request to hold the last three phases of Assembly polls together was turned down. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again urged the Election Commission to truncate the process, suggesting that things be wrapped up in two days, to check the spread of Covid-19.Vocal as usual against Narendra Modi and BJP and accusing them of spreading the disease in Bengal, Mamata also demanded that central security personnel on election duty be subjected to RT-PCR tests.

Around 1,100 companies of Central forces from CISF, BSF, CAPF and police from other states are on duty in Bengal elections from March 27 to April 19.

Each company has around 100 personnel.

This means over one lakh security men from other states, who are moving around in different parts of Bengal.

Sources in Central forces confirmed that they have not undergone RT-PCR tests.

Speaking in Malda district, Mamata said considering the Covid-19 situation, the Centre should have advised the Election Commission.

“Over one lakh personnel of Central forces are roaming from one place to another. I demand RT-PCR tests for them. They have come from other states. How will we know their health condition?”

Reiterating TMC’s demand to shorten the election process in view of the pandemic, she said: “With folded hands, I request the Commission to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not possible, conduct it in two days and save one day. It will help check the infection to an extent.’’

Indicating that the Commission may have decided against clubbing the three phases at the behest of BJP, Mamata urged the poll body to pay attention to the larger picture.

“Please don’t take decisions based on what BJP says.”

TMC and BJP are locked in a war of words over the increasing Covid cases in Bengal.

While Mamata is accusing BJP of spreading infection by bringing in outsiders, PM Narendra Modi questioned her seriousness, pointing out that she skipped two meetings of chief ministers convened recently to discuss ways to check the virus.