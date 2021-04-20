STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Centre should ensure adequate availability of vaccines': Gehlot amid Rajasthan's worsening COVID situation

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 11,967 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day spike in infections, bringing the tally to 4,26,584, while the death toll mounted to 3,204 with 53 more fatalities.

Published: 20th April 2021 11:33 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: With the Centre deciding to open vaccination for all above 18 years from May, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the government should ensure adequate availability of vaccines.

"Finally the Central govt has relented & taken decision to allow everyone above 18 to be vaccinated. The Central govt should now ensure adequate availability of vaccines so that people above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated asap, " he tweeted.

"We look forward to a rational & transparent strategy for vaccine distribution among states in the coming days," he added.

The Centre announced on Monday that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1 and allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 11,967 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day spike in infections, bringing the tally to 4,26,584, while the death toll mounted to 3,204 with 53 more fatalities, according to a bulletin.

Meanwhile, lockdown-like restrictions under the ''Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight) began in Rajasthan on Monday and will remain in force till May 3.

Routine traffic was seen on roads.

Shops, except those providing essential services, remained shut.

Some private offices remained open despite the government guidelines.

Only shops and offices providing essential services are permitted to open during the 15-day period.

The latest bulletin puts the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan at 76,641.

Of the fresh cases, 2,011 were registered in Jaipur, 1,641 in Jodhpur, 1,307 in Kota, 702 in Udaipur, 701 in Alwar, 550 in Bhilwara, 403 in Ajmer and 401 in Bikaner, it said.

Thirteen of the new fatalities linked to the virus were reported from Jodhpur, 11 from Jaipur, eight from Udaipur, six from Kota besides deaths recorded in other districts.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,46,739 people in the state have recovered from the infection.

Rajasthan had reported 42 deaths due to the coronavirus and 10,514 new cases on Sunday.

The Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16.

All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.

