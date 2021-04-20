'Corona warrior scheme to be continued': Government amid second wave

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has clarified that the government is in talks with another insurance company for extension of the Rs 50 lakh cover scheme for healthcare workers on Covid-19 duty, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

Launched last year, this scheme was discontinued according to a letter to the states from Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. The letter said the insurance coverage was coming to an end on March 24 this year. In its clarification, the health ministry has added that it has been extended till April 24.

The ministry said a “new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona warriors, for which the ministry is in talks with the insurance company (New India Assurance)”.