Kolkata diary

Justice Monoj Kumar Mukherjee, a former Supreme Court judge who carried out the inquiry into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s mysterious disappearance, died in Kolkata on Saturday.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Former SC judge no more
Justice Monoj Kumar Mukherjee, a former Supreme Court judge who carried out the inquiry into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s mysterious disappearance, died in Kolkata on Saturday. He was 87. Justice Mukherjee was elevated to the Supreme Court in December 1993 and retired in 1998. After a successful career as a lawyer at Kolkata High Court, he was elevated as a judge in June 1977. In November 1991, he was appointed chief justice of Allahabad High Court. From January 1993, he served as chief justice of Mumbai High Court till his elevation to the Supreme Court. Justice Mukherjee did his schooling from Asansol and graduation from Presidency College. He did his LLB from Kolkata University.

Research scholars not to return IIT-Kharagpur 
Owing to the lack of beds at hospitals to take care of Covid patients, the IIT Kharagpur has put on hold calling back of research scholars to the campus, said an official of the institute. The scholars who were to return to the campus over the next few weeks have been told to defer their journey. As many as 30 students have tested positive for Covid-19 on the campus in the last couple of weeks. Some are being treated in Kolkata, while the rest are in isolation. Starting December, the institute has allowed around 800 of its 4,000-odd research scholars to return to the campus in batches. Those who have already arrived have not been asked to leave. They have been also  advised to follow all Covid protocols.

Neurosciences institute completes 12 years of service 
The Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata observed its Foundation Day on April 15, celebrating 12 years of service in healthcare. The institute has been working in research collaboration with Newcastle University and the University of Oxford for the last few years. A MoU was signed between the Institute of Neurosciences and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission and Math. Present on the occasion was Swami Atmapriyananda, pro-chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Pramod Agarwal, chairman, Coal India Limited and Hrishikesh Kumar, the vice-chairman of the Institute of Neurosciences.

Cambridge cancels May-June exams
The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has cancelled its May-June exams and has decided to switch from exam to school-assessed grades, schools that offer the curriculum said. Several schools in Kolkata that follow the CAIE, have received an email three days ago. “In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we have decided to switch Cambridge International Schools in India, from exams to school-assessed grades, so that students can receive certification and progress with their education, said The Cambridge School. Schools welcomed the decision.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp