Manmohan's condition stable, best possible care being provided to him: Harsh Vardhan

The former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Published: 20th April 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday followed up on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi and said that his condition is stable.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

The former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

"Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official.

Sources said Singh had a mild fever in Monday morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors are monitoring his condition.

 Singh had taken the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

Wishes for the speedy recovery of the Congress veteran poured in following his hospitalisation, with messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and a host of other leaders.

"Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," Prime Minister Modi said.

"I am deeply concerned to learn that Dr. Manmohan Singh is unwell & has been hospitalised. On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party, I send my good wishes to him for a speedy & complete recovery," Sonia Gandhi said.

In his message to Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and fullest recovery."      

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former union minister P Chidambaram, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concern over Singh's health and voiced hope that he will recover soon.

"My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter.

Banerjee said, "Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The entire nation wishes you a speedy recovery Dr. Manmohan Singh ji."

"India needs the sagacious vision, self-imposed restraint and the resolve to deliver that you embody and have always practised."

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. 

(With PTI Inputs)

