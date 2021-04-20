Maoists’ military intelligence in-charge with Rs 5 lakh bounty gunned down in Chhattisgarh encounter

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Maoist leader in-charge of local military intelligence wing was gunned down on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with the security forces at the forested terrain of Neelawaya in Dantewada, about 450 km south of Raipur.

The deceased, identified as Kosam was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He had over 15 crimes registered against him in different police stations of the district.

“A senior cadre who was active in the CPI (Maoist) organisation for the past 15 years was killed in an encounter with the security forces comprising of District Reserve Guards (DRG), which was out in the search operation. He was Malangir Area Committee member and the district military intelligence wing incharge,” informed Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada superintendent of police.

The forces also recovered one 9 mm pistol, a country-made weapon and improvised explosive device (IED) weighing three kg from the encounter site, the SP added.

Dantewada is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar zone, south Chhattisgarh.

