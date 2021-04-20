STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Re-poll in four polling stations in Assam passes off peacefully

The Election Commission had ordered re-polling in these polling stations following irregularities on April 1, the polling day.

An elderly voter shows her inked finger marked at a polling station during the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Re-polling in four polling stations under three Assembly constituencies in Assam passed off peacefully on Tuesday.

The re-polling was held at Indira MV School falling under Ratabari seat, Madhya Dhanehari LP School under Sonai constituency and Khothlir LP School and Mualdum LP School under Haflong constituency. 

In Ratabari constituency, a polled EVM was retrieved from the car of a BJP MLA who was the party candidate of a neighbouring constituency.

The polling booth set up in Khothlir LP School, an auxiliary polling station under the Haflong constituency, had 90 eligible voters but 181 votes were cast. 

The presiding officer and the first polling officer later admitted they had allowed voters, registered at the main polling station at Mouldam LP School, to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station. 

In the Madhya Dhanehari LP School polling booth, a firing incident on the polling day had left three people injured. The bodyguards of Deputy Speaker and BJP candidate Aminul Haque Laskar were involved in the incident.
 

