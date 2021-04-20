Seek timely admission to hospital, no shortage of medical facilities: Goa CM tells COVID-19 patients

By PTI

PANAJI: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take viral infection symptoms seriously and seek timely medical help in a hospital, and assured that there is no shortage of medical facilities in the state.

On Monday, Goa reported 17 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since the outbreak of the viral infection in the state, raising the toll to 900.

The state's coronavirus caseload rose to 68,152 on Monday after 940 people tested positive for the infection, as per official data.

In a Twitter post on Monday evening, Sawant said he was deeply pained by the number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

He said in most cases, it has been observed that the deaths occurred due to late admissions to hospitals.

"Therefore, I humbly request everyone to take symptoms seriously, and if observed, to immediately rush to the nearest hospital. There is no shortage of medical facilities and expertise. Delaying medical care will only decrease chances of recovery," he tweeted.