STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination not possible: Centre to Bombay HC

A PIL sought at-home vaccination facility for those above 75, the disabled and those who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Union government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination was not possible due to various reasons including fear of contamination and wastage.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare submitted its reply to a public interest litigation filed by lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari.

The PIL sought at-home vaccination facility for those above 75, the disabled and those who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound.

Satyendra Singh, Under Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, listed in the affidavit several reasons for not providing this facility.

"In case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation, case management may not be proper and there will be delay in reaching the health facility and challenges in maintaining protocol of observation of the patient for 30 minutes after vaccination," the affidavit said.

ALSO WATCH:

Further, there were chances of contamination as during door-to-door inoculation, the vaccine container will be taken out at each house which could affect its efficacy, it said.

There was also the possibility of high wastage as inoculation drive will take longer, the reply said.

At the request of state governments, more vaccination centres have been approved with special consideration for senior citizens, the Centre's affidavit said.

As to the registration for vaccination, it informed that people can register in advance or on site.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni is likely to take up the petition for hearing on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court COVID 19 Vaccine in India
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp