'Had small piece of paper with a number on it': BSF demands FIR against Pakistani pigeon

Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya said the BSF demanded registration of an FIR against the pigeon.

Published: 21st April 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

This homing pigeon named Queen won the first prize for Hyderabad Homer Pigeon Club last year, after she flew 1,000 km in 16 hours from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

For now, the pigeon is being kept at the Khangarh police station. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The BSF has sought registration of an FIR against an intruder from Pakistan that happens to be a pigeon.

The Punjab Police are seeking legal opinion on this.

The pigeon perched itself on the shoulder of a Border Security Force jawan at the Rorawala post here last Saturday, apparently after flying across the border, an official said.

A small piece of paper with a "contact number" was wrapped around its leg, the official said.

The BSF personnel handed over the bird to the police with a demand in writing for taking legal action.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya said the BSF demanded registration of an FIR against the pigeon.

"As the pigeon is a bird, I don't think an FIR can be registered against it. But we have referred the matter to our legal experts for their opinion," he said on Wednesday.

The number tagged on the pigeon's leg is being analysed, he said.

Pigeons have been "captured" earlier as well in border areas with security forces suspecting espionage attempts.

Homing pigeons can be used to courier information and the tags can carry coded messages.

Or the birds can be innocent, tagged with identification numbers by their keepers.

For now, the pigeon is being kept at the Khangarh police station.

Comments

