Haryana reported more than 73,000 COVID-19 cases in three weeks; Gurgaon alone contributed over 20,000

According to data issued by the state's health department, the infection tally in the state rose from 2,90,800 on March 31 to 3,63,813 on April 19.

Published: 21st April 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In less than three weeks, Haryana has witnessed a massive surge of 73,000 new COVID-19 infections, with Gurgaon, its worst-affected district, reporting more than 20,000 of these cases.

According to data issued by the state's health department, the infection tally in the state rose from 2,90,800 on March 31 to 3,63,813 on April 19.

Nearly 300 people died due to the disease in the state during this period, pushing the overall fatality count from 3,155 to 3,448.

On April 17, Haryana recorded its biggest single-day spike of 7,717 new COVID-19 cases.

The overall positivity rate in the state went up from 4.66 per cent to 5.30 per cent between March 31 and April 19, while the recovery rate dropped to 86.58 per cent from 95.57 per cent.

The three districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, all falling in the National Capital Region, saw a sharp jump in new cases between March 31 and April 19 even though some others like Panchkula, Karnal and Kurukshetra also added to the surge.

On Monday, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said half of the state's current active cases of COVID-19 are from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat.

As on March 31, Gurgaon had a total 63,027 coronavirus cases which rose to 83,548 on April 19.

The deaths recorded in the district rose from 364 to 383 during the period.

The number of active cases in Gurgaon registered a sharp increase too, from 1,942 to 12,771 in the nearly three-week period.

With the surge in new cases in the district, ICU and ventilator beds are now almost filled to capacity, as per official data.

Similarly, in Faridabad district, the number of cases rose from 47,741 to 56,828 between March 31 and April 19.

The death toll due to COVID-19 went up from 423 to 444, while the number of active cases shot up from 585 to 5,577 during the three-week period.

In Sonipat, the infection tally went up from 15,398 to 20,051 and the death toll from 86 to 95 during the period.

The number of active cases of the disease rose from 307 to 3,411, the data showed.

Apart from this, in Panchkula district, the caseload rose from 13,029 to 17,065, in Karnal, from 14,454 to 20,071, and in Yamunanagar, from 8,460 to 11,383.

For the two worst-hit districts of Gurgaon and Faridabad, the recovery rate dropped from 96.34 per cent and 97.89 per cent to 84.26 per cent and 89.40 per cent, respectively, according to the data.

