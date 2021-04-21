STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP becomes third BJP ruled state to announce free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said if COVID-19 is to be curbed, then the chain of its infection must be broken and for this, people need to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MP announces free rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to those aged above 18 years, even before the centre is to formulate detailed guidelines  

Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the Centre is yet to come out with the detailed guidelines for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to those aged above 18 years, Madhya Pradesh has announced to administer vaccines to all of them free of cost, just like it has done for others.

“The Prime Minister has announced a big relaxation to the country by opening the gates for vaccinating those above 18 years. The Centre is yet to formulate detailed guidelines for its rollout, but the vaccines will be administered to all those aged above 18 free of cost, just as it has been done for others in the past,” MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday.

While chairing an emergency meeting of the state cabinet in Bhopal amid the continued surge in COVID-19 cases, the CM also distributed among his minister colleagues various functions related to Covid  control and associated matters in the state.

The CM also reiterated his decision to provide three months free ration to all poor people in the state, besides ensuring livelihood and food for migrant labourers in the state .

Amid reports of oxygen cylinders being looted by relatives of COVID-19 patients in Damoh district, the CM said four air separation plants to supply Oxygen through central government assistance have already been started at district hospitals in Khandwa, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Seoni, while another plant will start operations in Jabalpur district within a day.

Three other plants are also likely to start operations in Ratlam, Mandsaur and Morena districts within a day or two, the CM announced.

Further, the Indian Oil’s refinery in Bina town of Sagar has decided to supply Oxygen to the state. To ensure that there is no need for Oxygen transportation, the refinery is in the process of starting a 1000 beds hospital near their plant, which will be supplied with the Oxygen.

Meanwhile, the CM has said that district collectors will be ranked on the basis of the positivity rate of districts of corona infection.

The CM virtually addressing collectors from his residence has instucted that effective implementation of Janata curfew should be ensured in all districts till April 30, Kill Corona Campaign-2 should be launched in severely affected districts, every effort should be made to improve the arrangements of Home Isolation and Covid Care Centers.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 surge remained uncontrolled, as the state reported 13,107 new cases over the last 24 hours at day’s positivity rate of 24%, taking the total active cases to 82,268. While 75 deaths were officially reported during the same period, as many 9035 patients also recovered from the viral infection.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp