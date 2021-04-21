STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Past consensus can’t be ignored': Indian envoy on LAC standoff

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri, in an address at the ICWA-CPIFA virtual dialogue, called out Beijing for ignoring significant consensus reached by the two countries.

Published: 21st April 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram Misri

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri (Photo| Twitter/ Vikram Misri)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India asserted that the significance of the consensus reached between New Delhi and Beijing cannot be brushed under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops to rebuild ties strained by “serious incidents” along the Line of Actual Control.

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri, in an address at the ICWA-CPIFA virtual dialogue, called out Beijing for ignoring significant consensus reached by the two countries.

“I should point out that consensus was reached in the past as well, for instance the consensus that I just referred to on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility. And it is important to stick to it. We have seen a tendency in some quarters to sweep this situation under the carpet and characterise it as just a minor issue and a matter of perspective. This too is inadvisable as it can only take us further away from a sustained solution to present difficulties and deeper into an unfulfilling stalemate,” Misri said.

In an apparent reference to Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Misri said, in a multi-polar world, no country can set an agenda for themselves without agreements from others.

The envoy said the border mechanism remained the key in maintaining peace that led to a growth in ties between 1988 and 2019.

“But we must acknowledge that these enabling structures and the fundamental premise of the closer developmental partnership have been placed under strain by the serious incidents and the resultant violation of peace in eastern Ladakh in April 2020 and thereafter,” Misri said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Misri Line of Actual Control India-China Border Standoff
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp