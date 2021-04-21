STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'PM ignored COVID crisis to hide his lack of foresightedness': Prashant Kishor hits out at Modi

Kishor's statement came after Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases.

Published: 21st April 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is looking after the Trinamool Congress' election strategy in West Bengal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the COVID-19 crisis to hide his lack of understanding and foresightedness.

Kishor's statement came after Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases.

He also alleged that the prime minister bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.

"ModiGovt handling of crisis: #1: ignore problem to hide lack of understanding & foresightedness #2: suddenly take control, use bluff & bluster to claim victory #3: if problem persists, pass it on to others #4: when situation improves, return with Bhakts' army to take credit," Kishor tweeted.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

