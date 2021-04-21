STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi's address was reassuring for people: Union ministers and BJP leaders

Hailing the prime minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he assured the country that the government will improve the health of the economy of the country as well as that of its people.

Published: 21st April 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and BJP flag

PM Narendra Modi (L) and BJP flag (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the coronavirus situation as reassuring for the public while highlighting his appeal for maintaining discipline and using lockdown as the last resort.

Amid a second wave of the pandemic, Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and appealed to people to follow right discipline to safeguard everyone against the novel coronavirus. Modi in his speech has emphasised on discipline and patience, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, adding that with the participation of public, the country will overcome this challenge.

Singh further said efforts are being also made to strengthen the system. Hailing the prime minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he assured the country that the government will improve the health of the economy of the country as well as that of its people.

He also urged states to let lockdown be the last resort and to instead focus in micro-containment zones to handle the pandemic. "These words of Modiji while making us aware of the tough battle that we have to fight together, have also reassured us that we are in this together. That we as a nation are doing whatever it takes to ensure #IndiaFightsCorona successfully," Shekhawat said in a series of tweets.

BJP's organisational secretary BL Santhosh said that Modi has requested everybody to follow safety protocols to avoid lockdown.

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech COVID19 Coronavirus Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp