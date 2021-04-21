STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi Diary

With 46 new fatalities, the toll from Covid-19 rose to 1,502 in Jharkhand on Tuesday

Published: 21st April 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Jharkhand seeks to import Remdesivir vials  
With the demand for Remdesivir rising with a surge in the number of critical Covid patients, the Jharkhand state government has sought permission from the Centre to import 50,000 vials of the Covid-19 drug from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written a letter to Union Cabinet Minister DV Sadanand Gowda seeking permission to import the drug as soon as possible. The letter said that the supply from Indian manufacturers has fallen short amid high demand, which has led the state to seek its import from the international market. With 46 new fatalities, the toll from Covid-19 rose to 1,502 in Jharkhand on Tuesday

CCL inks MoUs with local admin to fight Covid-19
Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with local administration in Jharkhand for the creation of Covid containment centres and the setting up of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to help the community amid a surge in Covid cases across the State. Some executives and employees of the CCL have lost their lives after contracting the infection while working.  Earlier, in 2020-21 fiscal, the company chipped in `26 crores to the Central and State governments fund for tackling the pandemic. Ranchi and other cities in the state are facing an acute shortage of hospital beds amid a rise in Covid-19 cases

Inspired by web series, man kills wife, two kids and their tutor
A forty-two-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and two daughters and their tuition teacher after being inspired by a web series. The police, while interrogating the main accused Deepak Kumar Kumar, came to know that he took inspiration from a web series to commit the gruesome act. He also had plans to kill “a few others”, police said. Police said he killed the tuition teacher as she had seen the dead body of his wife. According to the police, Kumar was inspired by the character Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Pataal Lok

Capgemini, IIT join hands for business innovation
French multinational giant Capgemini has announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad to develop innovative solutions to help the aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The alliance between Capgemini and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad aims to foster industry-academia collaboration in developing low-carbon technologies towards sustainability and a positive planet. One of the main focus areas of the joint project is to develop a Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) framework that will overcome some of the present challenges in the automotive and aerospace industry like product complexity management, net-zero sustainability solutions, enhanced safety, productivity, and training in workspaces

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp