Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Jharkhand seeks to import Remdesivir vials

With the demand for Remdesivir rising with a surge in the number of critical Covid patients, the Jharkhand state government has sought permission from the Centre to import 50,000 vials of the Covid-19 drug from a Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals company. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written a letter to Union Cabinet Minister DV Sadanand Gowda seeking permission to import the drug as soon as possible. The letter said that the supply from Indian manufacturers has fallen short amid high demand, which has led the state to seek its import from the international market. With 46 new fatalities, the toll from Covid-19 rose to 1,502 in Jharkhand on Tuesday

CCL inks MoUs with local admin to fight Covid-19

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with local administration in Jharkhand for the creation of Covid containment centres and the setting up of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to help the community amid a surge in Covid cases across the State. Some executives and employees of the CCL have lost their lives after contracting the infection while working. Earlier, in 2020-21 fiscal, the company chipped in `26 crores to the Central and State governments fund for tackling the pandemic. Ranchi and other cities in the state are facing an acute shortage of hospital beds amid a rise in Covid-19 cases

Inspired by web series, man kills wife, two kids and their tutor

A forty-two-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and two daughters and their tuition teacher after being inspired by a web series. The police, while interrogating the main accused Deepak Kumar Kumar, came to know that he took inspiration from a web series to commit the gruesome act. He also had plans to kill “a few others”, police said. Police said he killed the tuition teacher as she had seen the dead body of his wife. According to the police, Kumar was inspired by the character Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Pataal Lok

Capgemini, IIT join hands for business innovation

French multinational giant Capgemini has announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad to develop innovative solutions to help the aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The alliance between Capgemini and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad aims to foster industry-academia collaboration in developing low-carbon technologies towards sustainability and a positive planet. One of the main focus areas of the joint project is to develop a Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) framework that will overcome some of the present challenges in the automotive and aerospace industry like product complexity management, net-zero sustainability solutions, enhanced safety, productivity, and training in workspaces

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com