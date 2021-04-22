STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls 2021: Bombs hurled in North 24 Parganas, six injured

A preliminary probe has revealed that unidentified persons, wearing masks, hurled several crude bombs near Tata Gate in Titagarh

Published: 22nd April 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 05:46 PM

Blast, Explosion

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least six persons, including a child, sustained splinter injuries in North 24 Parganas district's Titagarh assembly constituency after bombs were hurled indiscriminately on Thursday afternoon amid the voting exercise for the sixth phase of polls, a police officer said.

A huge team of police personnel and CAPF jawans were rushed to the area following the incident, the officer said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that unidentified persons, wearing masks, hurled several crude bombs near Tata Gate in Titagarh, he said.

"The injured are undergoing treatment at BN Bose hospital. We are looking into the matter," the officer added.

