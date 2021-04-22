STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Illegal immigrants actual outsiders, vote bank for Mamata, says Amit Shah at rally

Asserting that Banerjee will have to quit after counting votes of the assembly elections on May 2, the home minister said the new BJP government in the state will grant citizenship to refugees.

Published: 22nd April 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARIRAMPUR: Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday sought to punch a hole in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's oft-repeated insider-outsider narative, alleging that her "vote bank of illegal immigrants", on whose support she wants to rule the state, were the actual outsiders.

Shah also accused Banerjee of having no other agenda apart from hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him.

"She dedicates 10 minutes of her speech in every election rally to abusing the PM and myself. I am the country's home minister, can't I talk to people? How am I an outsider?" he said at a public meeting in Harirampur constituency in Dakshin Dinajpur district, which goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

Click here for LIVE updates on Bengal polls 2021

"I was born in this country and will be cremated on this holy land after my demise. But, your vote bank of illegal immigrants are the outsiders on whose support you want to rule Bengal," he added.

Shah claimed "these outsiders" were also the vote banks for the Left and the Congress.

He said if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will ensure that nobody can illegally cross into the state through the borders and jeopardize its security.

Asserting that Banerjee will have to quit after counting votes of the assembly elections on May 2, the home minister said the new BJP government in the state will grant citizenship to refugees.

He also alleged that North Bengal faced a step- motherly treatment from the Left Front and TMC governments, and assured that steps will be taken for the development of the region once the saffron party forms government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Bengal polls 2021
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp