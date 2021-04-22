Centre should announce free vaccination against COVID for all citizens: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Centre should provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens. He also said the Centre should not discriminate on the ground of age when it comes to vaccination against the viral disease.

Referring to experts, Gehlot pointed out that a third wave of the coronavirus cannot be ruled out. "The central government has allowed the private sector to administer vaccines, so those who can afford will be able to get the vaccine there by paying the money. For everyone else, the central government should provide free vaccines," he said in a tweet.

इन हालातों की फिर पुनरावृति ना हो इसके लिए बेहद जरूरी है कि सभी को जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन लगनी चाहिए। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 21, 2021

The veteran Congress leader said the second wave of the pandemic, in which both the infection and mortality rates are very high, is extremely dangerous. "Patients are not able to get their medicines and oxygen on time. Experts believe that a third wave of the pandemic may also occur. It is very important that everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible so that these kinds of situations do not occur again," he said.

"For this, I hope that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will announce free vaccination for people above 18 years of age, so that all citizens will be protected from the virus," Gehlot added.