COVID-19: MHA invokes Disaster Management Act to order uninterrupted production, supply of oxygen

No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the state and the union territory in which they are located.

Published: 22nd April 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Workers sort oxygen cylinders, being used for Covid-19 patients

Workers sort oxygen cylinders, being used for Covid-19 patients (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order.

The directive under the stringent Disaster Management Act 2005 was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the wake of reports that some states blocked supply of medical oxygen to other states amid sudden spike in coronavirus cases and demand for it.

Bhalla said the availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 and with the increasing cases, the medical oxygen supply will need to keep pace with the requirements of the states and union territories.

"Therefore, to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for management of COVID-19 patients, in exercise of powers conferred under section of the DM Act, the undersigned, in the capacity as chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby directs the state and Union Territory governments and state and Union Territory authorities to ensure the following measures within their areas of jurisdiction," the home secretary said.

SC terms COVID-19 situation 'national emergency', agrees to hear Vedanta plea of free oxygen supply

The order said there should be no restriction on the movement of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles.

No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the state and the union territory in which they are located.

There shall be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without any restriction, it said.

No authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through the district or areas for making supplies specific to any particular district or area, it further said.

Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those (nine specified industries) exempted by the government, is prohibited from April 22, 2021, and till further orders, according to the directive.

The order said that the states and union territories shall strictly abide by the supply plan of medical oxygen prepared by Empowered Group-I and as revised from time to time.

The district magistrates, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police, deputy commissioners of police will be personally liable for the implementation of the above directions, it said.

