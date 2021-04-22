STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills self after 3 family members die of COVID-19

After witnessing the three deaths in the span of five days, the family's youngest daughter-in-law went into depression and allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

DEWAS (MP): A woman allegedly committed suicide after three members of her family died of COVID-19 within a week's time in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city.

The police, however, have not confirmed if the deaths of the three family members had occurred due to COVID-19 infection.

According to family sources, three members of Balkishan Garg's family, including his wife Chandrakala (75), eldest son Sanjay (51) and youngest son Swapneesh (48), had died of the infection within days of each other.

After witnessing the three deaths in the span of five days, the family's youngest daughter-in-law went into depression and allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday, they claimed.

On getting information about the suicide, the police reached the Garg residence and sent the woman's body for post-mortem, Dewas city superintendent of police (CSP) Vivek Singh said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madhya pradesh woman suicide
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp