MP: Woman ends life after losing mother to COVID-19

By PTI

RAISEN: Depressed over the death of her mother due to COVID-19, a 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman jumped from her house on the fourth floor of Himanshu Wings housing complex in Mandideep industrial township, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said.

She was critically injured after falling from a height of about 50-feet and was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment, he said.

Her mother died of the coronavirus infection two days back, the police said.

A video surfaced on social media in which the woman was seen jumping from the housing society.

Her father said she slipped into depression after losing her mother to COVID-19 two days ago.

"Since then, she had stopped eating. On Wednesday night, she jumped from our house on the fourth floor, crying that she was going to meet her mother," he said.

The man said before his daughter jumped, he caught hold of her hand and also raised an alarm.

"Some people came, but we could not save her as she shook-off her hand with a jerk and jumped," he said.

A case has been registered, an official at Mandideep police station said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)