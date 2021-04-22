STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Woman ends life after losing mother to COVID-19

A video surfaced on social media in which the woman was seen jumping from the housing society.

Published: 22nd April 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAISEN: Depressed over the death of her mother due to COVID-19, a 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman jumped from her house on the fourth floor of Himanshu Wings housing complex in Mandideep industrial township, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said.

She was critically injured after falling from a height of about 50-feet and was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment, he said.

Her mother died of the coronavirus infection two days back, the police said.

A video surfaced on social media in which the woman was seen jumping from the housing society.

Her father said she slipped into depression after losing her mother to COVID-19 two days ago.

"Since then, she had stopped eating. On Wednesday night, she jumped from our house on the fourth floor, crying that she was going to meet her mother," he said.

The man said before his daughter jumped, he caught hold of her hand and also raised an alarm.

"Some people came, but we could not save her as she shook-off her hand with a jerk and jumped," he said.

A case has been registered, an official at Mandideep police station said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP covid cases MP suicide
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp