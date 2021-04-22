STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi calls off West Bengal campaign on Friday, to attend COVID-19 review meetings

Opposition leaders have been critical of the BJP for the big rallies of its leaders at the time of surging COVID-19 cases.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election public rally in Bardhaman. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting West Bengal on Friday to address poll meetings as he will be chairing high-level meetings here to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"Tomorrow will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal," Modi tweeted.

After this, no further political meetings of the prime minister are scheduled in West Bengal, thus effectively ending his campaign in the state as of now.

Click here for LIVE updates on Bengal polls 2021

After the BJP decided to call off all big political meetings and rallies in view of rising COVID-19 cases and restrict its campaign to a maximum of 500 people in the state, Modi's proposed meetings for Saturday were clubbed with his Friday campaign.

Opposition leaders have been critical of the BJP for the big rallies of its leaders at the time of surging COVID-19 cases.

