Ready to touch Centre's feet for oxygen supply: Maharashtra Health minister Tope

The rights of oxygen distribution among the states is in the hands of the Union government. They should exercise their rights and ensure that Maharashtra gets more oxygen, Tope said.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | Rajesh Tope Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With Maharashtra facing severe shortage of medical oxygen amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government is even willing to touch the Centre's feet if it helps in getting the required supply of the life-saving gas.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The state government is willing to do everything to save the lives of people. We are making an extremely polite request, even ready to touch the Centre's feet to get the required quantity of the liquid medical oxygen."

"The rights of oxygen distribution among the states is in the hands of the Union government. They should exercise their rights and ensure that Maharashtra gets more oxygen," he said.

The Centre should ensure that oxygen-carrying tankers get a green corridor so that they can reach quickly, Tope added.

"I am making this request to the Centre again and again," the minister said.

The Maharashtra government, being run by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the supply of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and COVID-19 vaccines.

The state has been alleging that the BJP-ruled Union government was giving it a step- motherly treatment.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in terms of COVID- 19 cases and deaths.

