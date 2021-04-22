STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC asks Centre to come with 'national plan' on oxygen supply, COVID vaccination

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said it would also consider the issue pertaining to method and manner of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Published: 22nd April 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:05 PM

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center in Kanpur.

Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the country grapples with the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the prevailing grim situation and said it wanted a ''national plan'' on issues, including supply of oxygen and essential drugs for the treatment of patients infected with the virus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would also consider the issue pertaining to method and manner of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S R Bhat, said it would examine the aspect relating to power of the high courts to declare lockdown amid the pandemic.

The apex court appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae to assist it in the suo motu proceedings.

The bench issued notice to the Centre and said it would hear the matter on Friday.

  • Badri narayanan poondi
    Does a court ruling is needed to a govt on such a critical issue? Is not the govt faced with a challenge to its prestige and should be already exploring alternatives? If courts are intent on hearing petitions against govt in a country of belligerent politicians ready to fault the rulers at the fall of a hat
    16 hours ago reply
