STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surging COVID-19 cases cast shadow over annual Chardham Yatra

The Chardham Yatra begins next month with the opening of Yamunotri temple on May 14.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

RISHIKESH: The rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand have begun to cast its shadow on the forthcoming Chardham Yatra with no buses booked yet by devotees to travel to the famed Himalayan temples.

The Chardham Yatra begins next month with the opening of Yamunotri temple on May 14.

"Advance booking of at least 500 buses for the yatra by this time of the year was normal, but not a single passenger bus has been booked yet raising concern among people associated with the tourism industry about their trade," Sudhir Roy, president of the yatra management joint rotation committee that runs the pilgrimage, told PTI.

Describing the scenario as "extremely disappointing" for bus operators who ply their vehicles along the yatra route, Roy said they should be allowed to run at their full seating capacity rather than with 50 per cent seats as a compensatory measure.

"When the SOPs for the yatra are issued, the dismal scenario of the tourism industry should be kept in mind and we should be allowed to run our buses on the Chardham Yatra route at their full capacity to minimise the woes of people in the industry," Roy said.

However, he said the SOPs can make it mandatory for the pilgrims to bring their negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours with them.

If the yatris are COVID negative, social distancing norms inside the buses will not be a must, he said.

Roy has been connected for decades in important capacities with the body that manages the operation of buses on the route.

Considering the fact that livelihoods of millions of people depend on the Chardham Yatra making it the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy, bus operators deserve to be given this concession, Roy said.

There has been no inquiry yet either from across the country or abroad about the Chardham Yatra, not to speak of any bookings, Roy said.

Uttarakhand on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID cases since the outbreak of the pandemic with 4,807 people testing positive.

The annual pilgrimage had been hit hard by the pandemic last year as well with the full-fledged opening of the temples for devotees delayed by several months.

The yatra to the high-altitude Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib that begins on May 10 also faces a similar situation this time.

The enquiries for Hemkund Sahib Yatra has been too low this year, Hemkund Gurudwara management committee vice-president Narinderjit Singh Bindra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chardham Yatra coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp