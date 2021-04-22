STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two injured in bomb blast in West Bengal's Ketugram ahead of polls, three held

Three persons, who were arrested in connection with the incident, were remanded to police custody for seven days.

Blast, Fire

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARDHAMAN (WEST BENGAL): Two persons have been injured after a crude bomb exploded at a house in Ketugram assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, which will go to polls on Thursday in the sixth phase of elections, police said.

The blast occurred at Chinispur village under Beru gram panchayat in Ketugram 1 block on Tuesday night. Three persons, residents of the same village, were arrested in connection with the incident. A court in Katwa remanded them to police custody for seven days.

ALSO READ| Bengal elections 2021: Bomb hurled on BJP candidate's car

A villager who lodged a complaint with the police claimed that bombs were being made at that house. Addl SP (Rural), Dhruba Das, said that three firearms and materials used for making bombs have been recovered from the spot.

The BJP candidate of Ketugram Constituency, Anadi Ghosh, claimed that the Trinamool Congress workers were behind the incident as they are trying to create trouble in the area. TMC nominee from the constituency Sheikh Shahnawaz denied the charge and said that no party workers were involved in the incident.

