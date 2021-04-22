STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

VVIP Chopper scam: Delhi court seeks response from CBI, ED on Christian Michel's bail applications

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to the probe agencies and sought their response by May 6, when the court will hear the cases.

Published: 22nd April 2021 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Michel

Christian Michel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Thursday sought response of CBI and Enforcement Directorate on the two bail applications of alleged middleman Christian Michel who was arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to the probe agencies and sought their response by May 6, when the court will hear the cases.

Michel, accused in a case of corruption filed by the CBI in relation to the scam and another case of money laundering filed by the ED, has moved the bail applications, saying that no purpose was being served by keeping him in custody.

"The applicant has undergone almost 600 hours of custodial interrogation by both the agencies. As of today, the applicant has spent more than 2 year and 4 months in addition to the period which he spent in Dubai jail, he submitted in the applications.

Special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate D P Singh received the notice for the ED and the CBI respectively.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 2018.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI.

The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
christian michel agustawestland vvip chopper case
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp