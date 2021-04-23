65 healthcare personnel deployed on Kumbh duty test positive for COVID-19
RISHIKESH: Sixty-five healthcare personnel, including doctors, deployed on Kumbh duty have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Friday.
All of them have been kept in isolation, they said.
A total of 751 healthcare personnel -- 336 doctors and 415 nurses and paramedics -- had been deployed in the Kumbh Mela area after being vaccinated.
The Kumbh Mela area is spread over 641 hectares.