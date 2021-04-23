STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice

Pandurang Atmaram Aglave (Adaskar), a resident of Adas, first contracted coronavirus infection in November, 2020 and managed to recover after undergoing treatment for 10 days at a government facility

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AURANGABAD: At a time when the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra is witnessing an upward trend, a 90-year- old man from Beed district has beaten the deadly infection twice and is living to tell the tale.

The nonagenarian has attributed his recovery to clean habits, a healthy lifestyle and a positive attitude.

Pandurang Atmaram Aglave (Adaskar), a resident of Adas, first contracted coronavirus infection in November, 2020 and managed to recover after undergoing treatment for 10 days at a government facility in Kej.

Speaking to PTI about his fight against the deadly disease that has killed lakhs of people around the world, Pandurang said, "When I contracted the infection for the first time, the severity of it was less.

However, the road to recovery wasn't easy the second time around.

When Pandurang tested positive again earlier this month, he was admitted to a COVID-19 care centre in Lokhandi Sawargaon of Ambajogai and was discharged after five days, only to be rushed to Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College's treatment facility, from where was discharged on April 17.

"My father's high-resolution computerised tomography (HRCT) score was 18, when he got infected the second time and it took him a little longer to recover.

But thankfully, He leads a disciplined lifestyle and has no comorbid conditions till now," Pandurang's son Vishnu said.

Revealing the secret to beating the disease, Pandurang said, "Youngsters today are easily turning towards addictions and don't exercise to keep fit.

I go for walks regularly and have lived a stress-free life, which has helped me a great deal.

" Even as patients kept dying of the disease in the hospital, Pandurang managed to stay positive.

"I was given oxygen but I did not take any stress and concentrated on my health and diet," he added.

The nonagenarian's positive attitude also had an impact on doctors and medical staff who treated him at Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College.

"There were a few patients who boosted the morale of the medical staff.

Aglave was mentally strong, which helped him defeat the illness.

I often spent an extra 10 minutes with him when he was undergoing treatment here," said Dr Siddhershwar Birajdar, the hospital's COVID-19 in-charge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Beed COVID-19 twice
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp