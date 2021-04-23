Army rescues eight civilians stuck in Ladakh due to snowfall

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army has rescued eight civilians who were caught in heavy snowfall in Khardung La area of Ladakh region, a defence spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the Siachen Brigade launched a rescue operation as soon as heavy snowfall disrupted traffic along the route from North Pullu - Khardung La Top - South Pullu, leading to civilian vehicles getting stranded near Khardung La Top and North Pullu on Wednesday.

"At a distance of five Kilometres from North Pullu towards Khardung La Top, three vehicles were stranded between snow slides and one vehicle had overturned. Indian Army detachments from North Pullu along with the Avalanche Rescue Teams cleared the snow slide and rescued eight civilians from the site," the spokesman said.

He said after checking the health parameters of the rescued people at North Pullu, a few civilians who were from nearby Khardung Village were dropped off to their respective houses and the remainder were accommodated at Khalsar.

"At Khardung La Top, a total of 10 civilians were rescued. They were provided immediate first aid and medical screening was carried out to check their vitals," he added.

The spokesman said one Scorpio, one Civil Gypsy and a mini bus were also retrieved.