STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army rescues eight civilians stuck in Ladakh due to snowfall

At a distance of five Kilometres from North Pullu towards Khardung La Top, three vehicles were stranded between snow slides and one vehicle had overturned.

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Ganderbal district, central Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army has rescued eight civilians who were caught in heavy snowfall in Khardung La area of Ladakh region, a defence spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the Siachen Brigade launched a rescue operation as soon as heavy snowfall disrupted traffic along the route from North Pullu - Khardung La Top - South Pullu, leading to civilian vehicles getting stranded near Khardung La Top and North Pullu on Wednesday.

"At a distance of five Kilometres from North Pullu towards Khardung La Top, three vehicles were stranded between snow slides and one vehicle had overturned. Indian Army detachments from North Pullu along with the Avalanche Rescue Teams cleared the snow slide and rescued eight civilians from the site," the spokesman said.

He said after checking the health parameters of the rescued people at North Pullu, a few civilians who were from nearby Khardung Village were dropped off to their respective houses and the remainder were accommodated at Khalsar.

"At Khardung La Top, a total of 10 civilians were rescued. They were provided immediate first aid and medical screening was carried out to check their vitals," he added.

The spokesman said one Scorpio, one Civil Gypsy and a mini bus were also retrieved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khardung La heavy snowfall at Ladakh
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp