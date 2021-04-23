STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BMC frames procedure to prevent oxygen-related emergencies

Chief engineers of the mechanical and electric departments will prepare a data sheet containing ward-wise details of all private COVID-19 hospitals, their oxygen suppliers and types of cylinders.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sorts oxygen cylinders to be used for Covid-19 patients, at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer

A worker sorts oxygen cylinders to be used for Covid-19 patients, at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here on Friday announced that it has fixed a procedure to prevent any emergencies due to oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC has asked all hospitals in the city and various departments of the civic administration to strictly follow the protocol, an official release stated.

As per the procedure, chief engineers of the mechanical and electric departments will prepare a data sheet containing ward-wise details of all private COVID-19 hospitals, their oxygen suppliers and types of cylinders they have.

The release further stated that the information will be made available to the BMC's ward controls and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Hospitals will have to register their demand for oxygen at least 24 hours before or as per their agreement, whichever is the earliest, it was stated.

"Hospitals will have to inform ward control rooms if the oxygen supply is not made available within 16 hours," the release stated.

The procedure also contains detailed information about what needs to be done if suppliers failed to deliver oxygen well within the stipulated time, it was stated.

The administration has also asked all ward offices, the public health department and hospitals to strictly follow this procedure.

The move has come after the civic body encountered two oxygen-related emergencies in a week's time, when it had to arrange for cylinders for a private hospital in Ghatkopar and shift 168 COVID-19 patients from six civic hospitals due to supply issues.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC oxygen related emergencies
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp