Chhattisgarh: Maoists claim they shot down two drones 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after senior police officials in Chhattisgarh rubbished claims by Maoists that security forces used drones to attack their cadre in the Bijapur district, the outlawed group on Thursday claimed their military wing shot down two drones and asked the media and neutral parties to visit the spot to find out the “truth”.

In a statement on Thursday, the south sub-zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist) asked the Bastar inspector general of police to send “mediators” to the area where the attacks happened to “know the reality”.

The Maoists alleged that the “airstrike” was planned at the behest of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior security advisor K Vijay Kumar, special DG (anti-Maoist operation-Chhattisgarh) Ashok Juneja and executed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).