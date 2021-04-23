STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court acquits Chhota Rajan, aide of murdering Mumbai blasts accused Hanif Kadawala

Kadawala transported weapons to Mumbai on the instructions of Tiger Memon, a key accused in the terror attack, and they were used in the 1993 blasts, which had killed more than 250 people.

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Rajan, 62, and his associate Jaggnath Jaiswal, charged with murder and other offences under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was acquitted by special CBI court judge A T Wankhede.

Kadawala transported weapons to Mumbai on the instructions of Tiger Memon, a key accused in the terror attack, and they were used in the 1993 blasts, which had killed more than 250 people.

Kadawala was killed on February 7, 2001, in his office here by three men.

The CBI, which probed the murder case, had alleged that Rajan ordered the killing of Kadawala to gain publicity.

Prior to this, Rajan had ordered the killing of several other blasts accused, the central agency had said. Rajan and his aide were acquitted by the court for want of evidence, their lawyers said.

There was no evidence against Rajan. In fact, it is on record that the contract of killing Kadawala was given by the Guru Satam gang and Ravi Pujari gang. 

“Rajans name was mentioned in this case only to misguide the investigating agency," Rajans lawyer Tushar Khandare said.

It was for want of cogent evidence that both the accused were let off by the court, Jaiswal’s lawyer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhota Rajan CBI 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act Jaggnath Jaiswal Tiger Memon Hanif Kadawala
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp