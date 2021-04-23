Delhi COVID crisis: One side of Singhu National Highway opened to let oxygen tankers in

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that Haryana government was hindering the supply of oxygen to Delhi while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claimed the oxygen supply problem has already been resolved.

Khattar while clarifying queries regarding shortage of oxygen in hospitals said though there were some initial difficulties in the supply to Haryana, Delhi and other states from Panipat plant, the problem has been resolved.

“I have even held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue,” he said.

He said a roster has been made for filling of oxygen cylinders and then loading them on lorries at Panipat Oxygen Plant.

“From now on, one truck will be loaded for Haryana and one truck each for Delhi and Punjab,” he added.

Khattar also informed that 170 Metric Tonnes of oxygen was being supplied to Delhi between 10 pm to 6 am on Thursday from the Panipat plant. Furthermore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made a call and expressed satisfaction over the supply from the plant, asserted Khattar.

He further said Panipat plant has a capacity to produce 260 MT of oxygen per day, out of which 140 MT is supplied to Delhi.

Meanwhile the Samyukt Kisan Morcha claimed it has decided to remove barricades on one side of the highway at Singhu Border, to give free passage to oxygen tankers, ambulances and other such emergency services.

The SKM said the protesting farmers are committed to causing least inconvenience to ordinary citizens.

“While the BJP and the government baselessly accused the protesting farmers of obstructing oxygen supply to Delhi, it was seen that the police misdireced oxygen tankers towards the protest site instead of guiding them correctly.”

“It is the government which is to be squarely blamed for barricading the roads and obstructing free passage. At all protest sites, farmers have already allowed passage of vehicles,” said Dr Darshan Pal, senior leader of SKM.