Gujarat: Minor brother-sister duo killed as roof plaster caves in Surat

By PTI

SURAT: An 11-year-old boy and his younger sister were killed and their parents sustained injuries after the roof plaster of a room at their residence fell on them in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when the family was asleep at their rented house in Ambar Colony of the city's Udhana area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Naitik Khatik and his eight-year-old sister Nidhi, police said.

"The roof plaster of their room, which was in a dilapidated condition, suddenly fell on the children and their parents when they were asleep. While the couple- Naresh Khatik and his wife Sharda- suffered minor injuries, their children died on the spot," Udhana police inspector M V Patel said.

On being informed, local residents and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the four family members.

Their injured couple is out of danger, he said.

The family was about to shift elsewhere from this rented house in the next few days as cracks had appeared on the roof plaster, Patel said.