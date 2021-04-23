Mukesh Ambani security scare: NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NIA on Friday arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

With this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far arrested three police officers in Mumbai, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze and his colleague Riyaz Kazi, in connection with these cases.

"Mane was called by the NIA for questioning on Thursday in connection with the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases," the official said.

He was arrested after his involvement came to light, he said.

Mane will be produced in a court, the official said.

Following his arrest, Mane was taken to a state-run hospital for medical check-up, he added.

The central agency had earlier arrested two more persons- suspended Mumbai police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

Mane, who was in charge of Unit-11 (Kandivali) of the Mumbai crime branch, was transferred in the wake of the Ambani security scare case.

The NIA had recorded his statement a few weeks ago, the official said.

Mane had been questioned by the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS), but senior officials had then claimed that he was cooperating with it in the investigation.

The explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, but the vehicle had been stolen before its recovery near Antilia, Ambani's multi-storey residence.

Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiran's widow, Vimla, in her statement to the ATS had said that while leaving home on March 4, her husband had told her that he had received a call from 'Tawade', a police officer from Kandivali and he was going to meet him.