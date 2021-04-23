STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine die, three rescued after jeep falls off bridge into Ganga in Patna

The deceased were returning after attending a wedding function and were residents of Bhojpur and Saran districts

Published: 23rd April 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

A crowd gathered at the site of the accident (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Nine people including three women died and three others were rescued when a jeep carrying them fell into the river Ganga from a pontoon bridge in Danapur diara area of Patna on Friday.

The deceased were returning after attending a wedding function and were residents of Bhojpur and Saran districts.
 
Upon being informed, the Patna district administration engaged trained divers of the SDRF to fish out the bodies. According to official sources, nine bodies including that of a 12-year-old minor and 75-year-old woman were recovered by the SDRF and the NDRF teams.
 
The Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP reached the site after being informed about the tragedy. Officials said the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle.
 
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of all the deceased. Meanwhile, the state government ordered an inquiry into the accident by a three-member team of the district administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganga Patna Bihar
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp