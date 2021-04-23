STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States must jointly negotiate uniform vaccine price with manufacturers: Chidambaram

Chidambaram also accused the central government of having abdicated its responsibility and surrendering to corporate profiteering.

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Centre's decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines "discriminatory", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday suggested states to jointly form a price negotiation committee to work out a uniform rate with the manufacturers.

Chidambaram also accused the central government of having abdicated its responsibility and surrendering to corporate profiteering.

"The central government's decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines is discriminatory and regressive. States must unanimously reject the decision.

"The best way forward is for the state governments to jointly form a Price Negotiation Committee and offer to negotiate a uniform price with the two vaccine manufacturers," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

He said the joint purchasing power of the state governments would force the manufacturers to agree to a uniform price.

"States must take the initiative. The central government has abdicated its responsibility and surrendered to corporate profiteering," Chidambaram added.

The Centre announced on Monday that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy the shots from manufacturers.

It also said vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent of the doses to the state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

Serum Institute of India announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine ''Covishield'' for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine prices uniform rate of COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp