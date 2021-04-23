STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘They are exercising jurisdiction in best interest, but it’s creating confusion’: SC on HCs handling COVID-related hearings

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to present before it a national plan elaborating the measures it has adopted and proposes to take to face the national emergency.

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo| PTI)

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to present before it a national plan elaborating the measures it has adopted and proposes to take to face the national emergency while taking a suo motu cognisance of the crisis caused by the second Covid-19 wave. The plan has to be submitted today.

CJI: It is an national emergency, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the matter. At least six high courts were hearing issues related to the preparedness of the states and the Centre to deal with the crisis.

CJI: They are exercising jurisdiction in the best interest, but it is creating confusion and diversion of resources because of their priorities. One high court thinks there is a priority for one group and some for another. So, we as the Supreme Court, wish to take suo moto cognisance of certain issues.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: Is the Centre still required to make submissions before the high courts after the top court’s cognizance?

Justice Ravindra Bhatt, part of the bench: The government should go ahead and adduce its national plan before high courts. The idea was not to supersede high court orders at this moment.

CJI: It was perhaps a better idea for the Supreme Court to hear everything and the matters before the high court could be transferred to it.

Tushar Mehta: Centre will for now inform the high courts about the pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court.

CJI: Let senior advocate Harish Salve (who was appearing in a different case was waiting for his turn during the virtual hearing) be made amicus curaie.

Let the national plan be shared with us tomorrow on supply of medical oxygen, essential medicines, method and manner of vaccination, and the power of a court to order a lockdown to check the pandemic spread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp