'This is on you': Rahul slams Modi government over oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds

The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Published: 23rd April 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds amid rising coronavirus cases.

"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," Gandhi said in a tweet.

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities, pushing the tally of cases to 1,62,63,695 and death toll to 1,86,920.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19
