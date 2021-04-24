STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aizawl to be in railway map in next two years: Official

The NFR official said that work is in progress at different stages and almost all tenders for various works have been finalised.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram capital Aizawl will be on the railway map in the next two years as construction of the 51.38 km long stretch of the broad gauge railway line between Sairang and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border is expected to be completed by December 2023, a railway official said.

Sairang is about 20 km from Aizawl.

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) official said on Friday that work is in progress at different stages and almost all tenders for various works have been finalised.

He said that 89.55 per cent of earthwork, 37 per cent of major bridges and about 73.26 per cent of minor bridges have been completed.

Twenty one per cent of the construction of cut and cover tunnels has also been completed, he said.

There are 32 tunnels (12.67 km total length), 16 cut and cover tunnels (2.58 km total length) along the 51.38 km long stretch of the broad gauge railway line, which traverses through Thingdawl and Tlangnuam Blocks of Kolasib district and Aizawl district.

There are 55 major bridges of which six are tall bridges having a height of more than 70 m (the tallest being 101.4 m), 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges and eight road underbridges.

Apart from Bairabi, the railway line will pass through four stations - Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.

Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Friday visited various construction sites of the BG line and interacted with railway officials.

He shared positive feedbacks with the NFR officials and urged them to expedite the construction.

Chuaungo assured the commitment from the state government to tackle any issue that might hamper the construction works.

He exuded hope that the project when completed will unlock the untapped economic potential of the state.

The foundation stone of the Sairang-Bairabi broad gauge line was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014.

The project was started in 2015 and was initially scheduled to be completed by 2018.

The project could not be completed on time due to several hurdles, including hilly terrain, deep valleys and gorges, frequent landslides, short duration of working season due to monsoon and lack of labour and construction materials in the state.

The project when completed will open good economic opportunity as commodities will be transported in much cheaper, cost-effective, and eco-friendly way and state farmers will be able to send their produce to the wider market of the various states at a cheaper rate and in a time-bound manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aizawl Aizawl Trains
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp