All interim orders passed by UP courts stand extended till May 31: Allahabad HC

A two-judge Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Prakash Padia passed the order on a PIL.

Published: 24th April 2021

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: In the wake of a recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad HC on Saturday directed that all interim orders passed by it and other courts in Uttar Pradesh stand extended till May 31.

A two-judge Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Prakash Padia passed the order on a PIL.

The court further directed that orders of the criminal courts, which granted bail or anticipatory bail for a limited period, which are likely to expire on or before May 31, shall stand extended till May 31.

The Bench said, ''Any order of eviction, dispossession or demolition already passed by the High Court, district court or civil court, if not executed till the date of passing of this order shall remain in abeyance for the period till May 31.''

''The state government, municipal authorities, other local bodies and agencies and instrumentalities of the state government shall be slow in taking action of demolition and eviction of persons till May 31,'' it further said.

The court directed directed that any bank or financial institution shall not take any action for auction in respect of any property or an institute till the month-end.

However, the court made it clear that in case of extension of interim orders, any undue hardship and prejudice of any extreme nature is caused to any of the party, the said party/parties would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief by moving appropriate application before the competent court.

The court fixed May 31 as the next date for hearing on the matter.

