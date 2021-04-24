Amid ongoing lockdown, Chhattisgarh sees spiralling Covid cases, rising death toll

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Besides the spike in Covid cases in Chhattisgarh, what's distressing is the rise in fatalities during April despite the complete lockdown imposed across the state for the past couple of weeks.

On Saturday, several districts, including state capital Raipur, took a decision to further extend the total lockdown, which was to end on April 26, till May 5. The collectors have been authorised to take a decision on lockdown after evaluating the situation in their respective districts.

A record 17,397 new coronavirus cases -- the highest-ever single-day spike in the state -- and 219 deaths were registered on Friday.

During April, as many as 2,776 Covid patients have died so far, according to the data of the state health department.

The total number of active cases in the state at present stands at 1.24 lakh and the total deaths reported ever since the pandemic started is 6,893. Out of the total 6,22,965 total positive patients, 4,92,593 have recovered.

The state administration and the health officials are worried as despite the lockdown continuing in all the 28 districts, there is no sign of waning in the new coronavirus infections and the mounting death toll.