STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BRO bridge brings relief to isolated village on borders of Punjab, Jammu

Every year, a pontoon bridge was required to be launched for crossing the river and de-launched after receding of water level post monsoon.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Working amid a raging pandemic, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has established a vital all-weather bridge connecting an isolated village on the borders of Punjab and Jammu. The bridge has been a 70-year-old demand of the residents of the Sakol village. “BRO provided yet another vital link between Punjab state  and Jammu Union Territory by constructing a 160 feet long double deck  bailey bridge over Tarnah River on  Chadwal-Sanjimore-Hariyachak-Paharpur-Simbal stretch,” the Army in Press Release on Friday said.

As per the Army, earlier the entire region across the River used to get cut-off amid flooding. People had to either use a ferry or pontoon bridge established by BRO.  Every year, a pontoon bridge was required to be launched for crossing the river and de-launched after receding of water level post monsoon. Now this bridge will provide all -weather connectivity between both the regions.

Army sources said, the bridge will provide the much-needed lifeline to the people of Sakol village, who had to  go through a lot of hardship in crossing the dreaded river during the monsoon.  “It was indeed a historic and watershed moment for the villagers and for this region.  Their 70-year-old demand for the construction of a bridge has finally been fulfilled,” the Army said. BRO personnel worked relentlessly round the clock and finished the construction in five days, the Army said. It was a very challenging task, officials said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Roads Organisation bridge Punjab Jammu
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp