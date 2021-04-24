BRO bridge brings relief to isolated village on borders of Punjab, Jammu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Working amid a raging pandemic, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has established a vital all-weather bridge connecting an isolated village on the borders of Punjab and Jammu. The bridge has been a 70-year-old demand of the residents of the Sakol village. “BRO provided yet another vital link between Punjab state and Jammu Union Territory by constructing a 160 feet long double deck bailey bridge over Tarnah River on Chadwal-Sanjimore-Hariyachak-Paharpur-Simbal stretch,” the Army in Press Release on Friday said.

As per the Army, earlier the entire region across the River used to get cut-off amid flooding. People had to either use a ferry or pontoon bridge established by BRO. Every year, a pontoon bridge was required to be launched for crossing the river and de-launched after receding of water level post monsoon. Now this bridge will provide all -weather connectivity between both the regions.

Army sources said, the bridge will provide the much-needed lifeline to the people of Sakol village, who had to go through a lot of hardship in crossing the dreaded river during the monsoon. “It was indeed a historic and watershed moment for the villagers and for this region. Their 70-year-old demand for the construction of a bridge has finally been fulfilled,” the Army said. BRO personnel worked relentlessly round the clock and finished the construction in five days, the Army said. It was a very challenging task, officials said.