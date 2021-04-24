STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In his virtual rally, Modi seeks high voter turnout in West Bengal polls

After cancelling his political rallies in West Bengal amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual rally.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  After cancelling his political rallies in West Bengal amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual rally.  The prime minister said this will be his last address to the people of Bengal before they vote in the final two phases of the state’s Assembly election.  

He urged the people to turn out to vote as they did in the last six phases. “I could not come and seek your blessing because of the second wave of Covid-19,” he said. “I cancelled my four meetings scheduled to be held in West Bengal today. Two phases are left in the ongoing Bengal Assembly elections. In previous phases, a large number of voters exercised their franchise which has glorified India’s democracy. In coming phases, you vote like the previous phases,’’ Modi said.

Modi addressed at least 15 public rallies in past one month in West Bengal. Reiterating BJP’s aim to build Sonar Bangla, Modi said, “After wresting power in Bengal, the BJP-led government will end the regime of extortion, cut corruption, which are the only barriers for the development of the state. There will be investments that create a huge number of job opportunities.’’

Exuding confidence about the BJP coming to power in the state, the PM said the new government will use technology to transform Kolkata. Referring to crimes against women, Modi said the BJP government will set up fast track courts across Bengal for providing speedy justice to women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Modi virtual rally
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp