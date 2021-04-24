In his virtual rally, Modi seeks high voter turnout in West Bengal polls

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: After cancelling his political rallies in West Bengal amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual rally. The prime minister said this will be his last address to the people of Bengal before they vote in the final two phases of the state’s Assembly election.

He urged the people to turn out to vote as they did in the last six phases. “I could not come and seek your blessing because of the second wave of Covid-19,” he said. “I cancelled my four meetings scheduled to be held in West Bengal today. Two phases are left in the ongoing Bengal Assembly elections. In previous phases, a large number of voters exercised their franchise which has glorified India’s democracy. In coming phases, you vote like the previous phases,’’ Modi said.

Modi addressed at least 15 public rallies in past one month in West Bengal. Reiterating BJP’s aim to build Sonar Bangla, Modi said, “After wresting power in Bengal, the BJP-led government will end the regime of extortion, cut corruption, which are the only barriers for the development of the state. There will be investments that create a huge number of job opportunities.’’

Exuding confidence about the BJP coming to power in the state, the PM said the new government will use technology to transform Kolkata. Referring to crimes against women, Modi said the BJP government will set up fast track courts across Bengal for providing speedy justice to women.