STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K BJP chief says he received death threat from Pakistan-based LeT terrorist

The BJP leader claimed he received a call from a Pakistani mobile number around 5:30 PM on Saturday and the caller introduced himself as a commander of LeT.

Published: 24th April 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina

BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that he has received a death threat from a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He said he took up the matter with Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh, who assured him that a proper investigation would be carried out in the matter.

However, there was no official word from the police about the death threat received by Raina.

The BJP leader claimed he received a call from a Pakistani mobile number around 5:30 PM on Saturday and the caller introduced himself as a commander of LeT.

"He warned me to leave Jammu and Kashmir and also sent me a video on WhatsApp," Raina said.

In the over three-and-a-half-minute video, a masked man armed with an AK assault rifle, a pistol and four grenades is seen talking.

"You are talking about liberating Azad Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) on a daily basis and building a temple there you are spewing venom against Pakistan and Jihad (holy war).

We will cut your tongue and hang it in Jammu city centre," the man in the video said.

"This is the last warning to you to desist from making such statements otherwise your death is certain," he said.

Talking about the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution by the Centre, the man in the video said "everything will be avenged".

Raina told PTI that he will not be cowed down by such threats.

"We have taken a resolve to uproot terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the people, especially the residents of the Valley who have been facing Pakistan-sponsored violence for the past three decades," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ravinder raina jammu and kashmir BJP president death threat
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp