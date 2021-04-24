Jharkhand Covid Circuits to ensure free oxygen beds for critical patients

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday, virtually inaugurated Covid Circuits for Ranchi and Jamshedpur divisions.

Under this arrangement, oxygen beds will be ensured for the serious Covid patients free of cost at the nearest district just by dialing 104.

“We have started a new arrangement in Ranchi and Jamshedpur divisions of Jharkhand and named it as Covid Circuit, under which, oxygen beds will be made available to Covid patients at the nearest district hospital free of cost if it is not available in that particular district in which he is residing,” said

Soren.

Information about the availability of oxygen beds in the nearest hospital may be obtained just by dialing on 104 or the phone numbers made available to people, he added.

“If the patient wants to go there on his own, he may reach there and get admitted to it, and if he wants ambulance service, he may be one provided by dialing on the same number,” said Soren. He believed that through this arrangement, smooth availability of beds could be ensured to all Covid patients.

According to Soren, as many as 450 oxygen beds are still available in different districts under the Ranchi division, while more than 500 oxygen beds are vacant in the Jamshedpur division.

“With medical facilities, which we have made available for Covid patients, one need not panic as the doctors and other health workers are available round the clock to take care of them,” said Soren. There is no shortage of medicines, oxygen, or hospital beds, the only thing that people lacking at this time is patience, due to which there is so much chaos everywhere, he added.

Soren appealed to people to be patient as there is no dearth of oxygen cylinders and several oxygen refilling plants have also been set up from where people can get their oxygen cylinders refilled. For smooth monitoring of medical services being provided at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, CCTV is being installed, he added.

Soren further added that the State Government needs people’s cooperation to defeat coronavirus. He also flagged off four Ambulances for the newly formed Covid Circuits in Ranchi and Jamshedpur divisions.

At least 4-6 Covid Circuits will be inaugurated soon in Jharkhand, said Soren.